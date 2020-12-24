NYE with Bob Weir

The Grateful Dead had a thing for New Year's Eve. Starting in 1966, the granddaddy of jam bands played 22 NYE concerts in 29 years. In 1978, Jerry Garcia and crew carried on for eight hours, ending with breakfast for the crowd. (There's a video.) If you want a live Dead fix for New Year's, stream this concert next Thursday by Dead guitarist/singer Bob Weir with his band Wolf Bros. When they played the brand-new Fillmore Minneapolis in March, Weir never sounded better. Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and pedal-steel ace Greg Leisz will join Weir, bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane. They promise to play until at least midnight Eastern time. 9 p.m. Thu. $19.99, fans.live

Firesign Theater

Light the lava lamp and fire up the hookah for a new vinyl double album from Minneapolis comedy label Stand Up! Records. "Dope Humor of the Seventies" revisits the glory years (1970-72, to be exact) of Firesign, a Southern California quartet that emerged alongside Monty Python and National Lampoon in the Nixon-era comedy revolution, with a unique gift for dadaist verbal riffs and a side-eye view of America. This two-hour-plus collection of radio bits feels more like seeds and stems compared with the group's classic full-length albums, but it's a welcome reminder of how a generation busted out of "Radio Prison." standuprecords.com, Spotify and Apple Music

'Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan'

He's still alive. That's one of the big surprises and central points of exploration in this loving but unflinching documentary about the famously self-destructive frontman of Irish folk-punk band the Pogues — who's always a bit more high-profile this time of year, thanks to the classic Christmas-in-prison song "Fairytale of New York." Wrapped around old and often glorious footage, director Julien Temple (of Sex Pistols rock-doc fame) shot new footage of MacGowan, who's now in a wheelchair, conversing with friends and fans. One of them is Johnny Depp, whose "Pirates" franchise gets deliciously shot down by MacGowan on screen while everyone around the singer convincingly raises a toast to him. crockofgoldfilm.com

'Kiss 2020 Goodbye'

Even though they've already seen the End of the Road Tour come to town twice, Twin Cities Kiss fans still might lick it up seeing Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons revive their pandemic-sidelined farewell trek all the way over in Dubai for a livestreamed New Year's Eve bash. True to form, the band aims to set a new Guinness record for the most pyro in a single concert, while unwittingly nearing the mark set by Simmons' old squeeze Cher for longest retirement tour ever. Tickets start at $39. Kiss2020Goodbye.com

'3 Day Weekend'

This thriller, shot entirely in Park Rapids, Minn., centers on a bizarre kidnapping in the woods with hardly any dialogue between the characters. Local director Wyatt McDill unravels the mystery while switching viewpoints, which means the film will remind you of "Rashomon" as much as it does "A Quiet Place." It's also the rare "horror" story that is more interested in challenging your mind than spewing blood. Emmy nominee Justin Kirk is among the executive producers. Showtime on Demand and Amazon Prime

'Georgia Comes Alive'

This all-star concert is all about encouraging people in that state to vote in their U.S. Senate runoff election Jan. 5, but that doesn't mean non-Georgians can't enjoy it. A cavalcade of genres and generations includes Dave Matthews, Big Freedia, Los Lobos, Tank and the Bangas, Grace Potter, Bobby Rush, Warren Haynes, Portugal the Man, Blind Boys of Alabama, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Judith Hill, Allman Betts Band and the one-off supergroup the Lame Ducks, featuring members of the Grateful Dead, Widespread Panic and Primus. 2 p.m. Sat., GeorgiaComesAlive.com