Although the Nice Ride bike sharing program ceased operation this spring in Minneapolis, a few of the distinctive green bikes may be seen rolling around town soon.

Nice Ride MN Tweeted Thursday afternoon that the nonprofit will be selling 50 of its bikes to the public for only $50 each "for display, decoration, or occasional use."

The organization said the sale of the limited number of the bikes is intended to preserve the 14-year history of the bike sharing program, which ceased operations after losing a major sponsor.

Nice Ride, however, cautioned that the bikes were designed for ride sharing with anti-theft and anti-vandalism parts and require special tools and training to repair, "and therefore are not well suited for everyday use."

Even with special tools, it takes three times longer to fix a flat on a Nice Ride bike than a regular bike, according to Nice Ride.

"The bikes have been service for more than ten years and have not been overhauled recently," the organization said in a release. "This is much longer than they were expected to last; they really are at the end of their useful life."

Nice Ride is also offering a few of the bikes to history museums and about 225 will be used by the University of Minnesota for a student bike library. But no other cities operating a bike share system want the old bikes, so the remaining fleet of bikes will be recycled for scrap steel and aluminum.

Nice Ride initially ran its bike-share program alone, then later partnered with rideshare company Lyft to run the program. Operations ended after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, the primary sponsor of the program since its inception, announced it would end its sponsorship.

Interested buyers should go to this website by May 4.

If the organization gets more than 50 requests, it will use a lottery to select buyers. Winners will be notified by May 8, and will have a chance to choose a bike from the fleet on the Nice Ride warehouse floor in Minneapolis on May 20.

All bikes will be sold "as is," and with no warranty.