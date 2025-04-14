Germany's Sorbian ethnic minority celebrates Easter with egg decorating traditions

SCHLEIFE, Germany — Anke Hanusch dips her needle into dark blue wax and dots it precisely on a yellow-dyed Easter egg in her hand. Back and forth, wax to egg, egg to wax, as the honeycomb pattern grows.
The intricate motif means the egg will ultimately be a gift from a godparent to their godchild, to bestow diligence and a good work ethic upon the youngster.
The tradition of decorating Easter eggs is part of the culture of the Slavic-speaking Sorbian ethnic minority in Germany. Modern-day Sorbs are descended from Slavic tribes in Central and Eastern Europe who settled in Germany some 1,500 years ago.
About 60,000 Sorbs currently live in Germany, split between the federal states of Saxony and Brandenburg.
Easter is the biggest holiday of the year
Stephanie Bierholdt, an employee at the Sorbian Cultural Center in Schleife, a town just 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the Polish border, said Easter is the biggest holiday of the year for Sorbs and people travel home to celebrate with their loved ones.
''The best thing is that this tradition is still alive in families,'' she said.
Bierholdt, Hanusch and other members of Schleife's Sorbian community gathered at the cultural center April 6, two weeks ahead of the holiday, to celebrate their heritage through the Easter eggs and traditional folk costumes, songs and dances. Sorbian egg-decorating dates back to the Middle Ages.