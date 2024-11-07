Wires

Germany's federal prosecutor office says it has arrested an American citizen who allegedly spied for China

By The Associated Press

November 7, 2024 at 1:13PM

BERLIN — Germany's federal prosecutor office says it has arrested an American citizen who allegedly spied for China.

