BERLIN — Officials in Germany are investigating why a huge wind turbine collapsed just hours before it was due to be officially inaugurated.
The turbine, whose rotor blades reach a height of 239 meters (784 feet), toppled over late Wednesday in a forest near the western town of Haltern.
German news agency dpa reported Thursday that police were not currently suspecting sabotage.
The wind turbine was scheduled to be officially launched Thursday, though it was connected to the power grid six months ago.
Germany is trying to ramp up its use of renewable energy such as wind and solar as part of a transition away from fossil fuels and nuclear power.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Greek prime minister: No intention of arms race with Turkey
Greece's prime minister said Thursday that he has no intention of competing against Turkey in an arms race and hopes to resolve differences with the neighboring country through dialogue, but that Greece must defend its territory and sovereignty.
World
Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island
The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday.
World
AP PHOTOS: India builds strategic tunnel project in Kashmir
High in a rocky Himalayan mountain range in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, hundreds of people are working on an ambitious project to drill tunnels and construct bridges to connect the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, a cold-desert region isolated half the year because of massive snowfall.
World
China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties
Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations.
World
North Korea's Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in coming days while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as "cunning ways" to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday.