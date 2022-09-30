BERLIN — Germany's health minister warned Friday that the country is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases as it goes into the fall, and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants.
Other European countries such as France, Denmark and the Netherlands are also recording an increase in cases, Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.
"We are clearly at the start of a winter wave," he said.
German officials recorded 96,367 new cases in the past 24 hours, about twice as many as a week ago.
Starting Saturday, Germany's 16 states can again impose pandemic restrictions such as a requirement to wear masks indoors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
UK's Truss meets with fiscal watchdog amid economic crisis
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Treasury chief met with the independent Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday amid efforts to ease concerns about unfunded government tax cuts that have unleashed turmoil on financial markets.
World
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is warning that any Ukrainian attack on the four regions that are set to be incorporated into Russia will be viewed by Moscow as an act of aggression against the country's sovereign territory.
World
Rwanda genocide suspect's lawyers: Prosecution case is weak
Defense lawyers for an elderly Rwandan businessman accused of inciting and financing murderous militias that slaughtered men, women and children during the African nation's 1994 genocide told United Nations judges Friday that prosecutors built a weak and unsubstantiated case aimed at turning him into the "perfect culprit."
Business
China's Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin Lagonda
Geely Holding Group, one of China's biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and said Friday it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate.
World
Thai court rules PM can stay, did not exceed term limit
Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled Friday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha can remain in his job and did not violate a constitutional provision limiting him to eight years in office.