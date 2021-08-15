On a highway south of Frankfurt recently, Thomas Schmieder maneuvered his Scania tractor-trailer and its load of house paint into the far right lane. Then he flicked a switch you won't find on most truck dashboards.

Outside the cab a contraption started to unfold from the roof, looking like a clothes-drying rack with an upside-down sled welded to the top. As Schmieder continued driving, a video display showed the metal skids rising up and pushing gently against wires running overhead.

The cab became very quiet as the diesel engine cut out and electric motors took over. The truck was powered like many trains or streetcars.

There's a debate over how to make the trucking industry free of emissions, and whether batteries or hydrogen fuel cells are the best way to fire up electric motors in big vehicles. Schmieder was part of a test of a third alternative: a system that feeds electricity to trucks as they drive, using wires strung above the roadway and a pantograph mounted on the cab.

At one level the idea makes perfect sense. The system is energy efficient because it delivers power directly from the electrical grid to the motors. The technology saves weight and money because batteries tend to be heavy and expensive, and a truck using overhead wires needs only a big enough battery to get from the off-ramp to its final destination.

And the system is relatively simple. Siemens, the German electronics giant that provided the hardware for this test route, adapted equipment that has been used for decades to drive trains and urban streetcars.

A live video feed of a truckÕs pantograph connected to overhead wiring as it is driven along three miles of highway south of Frankfurt, Germany, on July 9, 2021. The idea is to test the system through everyday use by real trucking companies. (Felix Schmitt/The New York Times)

At another level the idea is insane. Who's going to pay to string thousands of miles of high voltage electrical cable above the world's major highways?

Figuring out how to make trucks emissions free is a crucial part of the fight against climate change and dirty air. Long-haul diesel trucks produce a disproportionate share of greenhouse gases and other pollutants because they spend so much time on the road.

But the industry is divided. Some truck makers are betting on hydrogen fuel cells for long-haul rigs. Others argue that hydrogen is too expensive and inefficient because of the energy needed to produce it, and are betting on ever-improving batteries — and electrified highways.

Enter Schmieder, who along with other drivers underwent a one-day training program to learn how to use the system and deal with problems, such as an accident blocking the lane.

There have been occasional technical glitches. A few times sensors have failed. "But big problems? No," Schmieder said.

Technology, pretty much everyone agrees, is not the biggest obstacle to a global network of electric roads.

"We've shown it can be built," said Hasso Grünjes, who oversees Siemens' involvement in the project. "The question now is how to build on a larger scale."