BERLIN – For the first time in its postwar history, Germany has placed its main opposition party under surveillance, one of the most dramatic steps yet by a Western democracy to protect itself from the onslaught of far-right forces that have upset politics from Europe to the United States.

The decision by the domestic intelligence agency will now allow it to tap phones and other communications and monitor the movements of members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which not only sits in the Federal Parliament but has become entrenched at all levels of politics in nearly every part of the nation.

It is among the most sweeping efforts yet to deal with the rise of far-right and neo-Nazi political movements within Western democracies, which are attempting more vigorously to constrain, ostracize or even legally prosecute those elements to prevent them from chipping away at the foundations of democratic institutions.

News of the move came on the same day that France banned Generation Identity, a militant youth movement considered dangerous for its slick rebranding of neo-Nazi concepts, and as lawmakers in the European Parliament in Brussels forced the party of Hungary's semi-authoritarian leader, Viktor Orban, out of the mainstream conservative group.

It also follows the impeachment hearing in Washington of former President Donald Trump over accusations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, as well as rising concerns among Democrats and even U.S. law enforcement agencies about links between some Republican Party members and extremist or conspiracy groups like QAnon.

For Germany, the question of how to deal with the far right has particular urgency in an election year that will see Angela Merkel step down after 16 years as chancellor, a tenure in which she became a symbol of a Germany that has learned from its Nazi past and opened itself to refugees seeking shelter from conflict and persecution.

Under Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany has opened its borders to refugees, like these from Syria and Afghanistan, one factor in the rise of far right parties like Alternative for Germany. Known as AfD, the party won 13% of the vote in 2017.

Because of Germany's Nazi history and the fact that Hitler rose by democratic means before swiftly moving to abolish democracy, the country designed its postwar political structures with safeguards to protect against the rise of political forces — primarily another Nazi party — that could once again usurp the democracy from the inside.

The domestic intelligence agency, known as the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, is one of them. Its founding mission is to act as an early warning mechanism to protect the Constitution against budding threats.

"We take that mission very seriously," Thomas Haldenwang, the president of the agency, said last year.

"We know from German history that far-right extremism didn't just destroy human lives; it destroyed democracy," he said.

The Alternative for Germany, known by its German acronym AfD, the first far-right party to make it into Germany's federal parliament since World War II, has become the most serious test for Germany's postwar institutions yet.

The party won 13% of the vote in 2017, two years after Merkel welcomed over 1 million refugees into the country. During the pandemic, its support has shrunk to around 10%, but in Germany's former Communist East it still scores twice that.

Despite noticeably radicalizing in recent years and closing ranks with neo-Nazis in street rallies, the AfD has pockets of support in state institutions like the police and the military, raising concerns about far-right infiltration at the heart of democracy.

Yet, even as the AfD has become more radicalized, the party has established a presence in state and local legislatures across the country.

Increasingly concerned about the party's positions, the domestic intelligence agency has spent two years scrutinizing the speeches and social media posts of AfD officials for evidence of extremism.

An assessment amounting to some 1,100 pages concluded that the party's position violated key principles of liberal democracy, not least Article 1 of the German Constitution, which states that human dignity is unassailable, officials said.

A year ago, the intelligence agency announced a first escalation, classifying both the most radical wing of the AfD associated with Björn Höcke, the party's most notorious far-right firebrand, and its youth organization as extremist and said it would place some of its most influential leaders under surveillance.

Since then, this radical wing — despite being formally disbanded — appears to have only extended its influence in the party, officials say.

The latest decision by the intelligence agency to widen the spotlight to all party members stops short of classifying the AfD as extremist, but it clears the way for the agency to place it under surveillance to determine if it is.

Members of the AfD responded with outrage Wednesday, vowing to take legal measures and insinuating that the move was politically motivated. Later this month, there are two hard-fought state elections, and in September a national ballot will determine a new government.