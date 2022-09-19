BERLIN — Germany's defense minister says her country will provide Ukraine with four additional self-propelled howitzers and ammunition.
Christine Lambrecht said Monday that the ten howitzers already supplied by Germany and eight from the Netherlands "have proven themselves in battle."
"Ukraine is full of praise of the system and has expressed a desire for more howitzers," she said. "In order to further support Ukraine in its brave fight against the brutal Russian attack, Germany will grant this request."
Lambrecht said the Panzerhaubitze 2000 model howitzers recently underwent refurbishment.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
EXPLAINER: What to know about the UN General Assembly
After two years of virtual and hybrid summits, the world's leaders are reconvening on the river's edge in New York this week at the U.N. General Assembly, an exercise in multilateralism born from the hope for lasting peace that followed World War II.
Business
'I didn't want to miss it': Royal funeral on global live TV
In movie theatres and pubs, on giant screens and smartphones, people watched and pundits droned on as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London flooded the airwaves live across time zones and continents.
World
Inside the abbey, a funeral fit for a leader
I couldn't see the lone piper. But it didn't matter.
World
Israeli PM vows to begin production in contested gas field
Israel's prime minister on Monday vowed to begin production at a contested Mediterranean natural gas field "as soon as it is possible," threatening to raise tensions with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.
World
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.