BERLIN — Germany's minimum wage is going up again after a commission recommended raising it above 10 euros per hour ($11) for the first time.
Labor Minister Hubertus Heil told reporters Tuesday that he was advising the government to adopt the commission's plan to increase the minimum wage in four stages, from the current 9.35 euros per hour to 10.45 euros per hour as of July 1, 2022.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government introduced a German minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour at the start of 2015. Since then, the wage has steadily gone up.
Heil said the new increase was "good news" for workers.
