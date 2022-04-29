BERLIN — A German Interior Ministry spokesperson says the head of the European Union's border agency has offered to resign after allegations that Frontex was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants.
The ministry spokesperson, Maximilian Kall, said on Friday that the board of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, known as Frontex, was meeting to consider the situation.
The board's decision on whether to accept Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri's resignation has not yet been announced.
"I can confirm that he has offered the board of Frontex his resignation," Kall told reporters in Berlin.
Kall said replacing Leggeri would offer an opportunity for a "fresh start" at Frontex.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
IS claims bombing targeting Shiites in north Afghanistan
The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility on Friday for two bombings in the country's north that targeted the country's minority Hazara ethnic group a day earlier.
Business
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.
Business
China halts freight train traffic with North Korea
China says it halted railroad freight traffic with North Korea as it deals with the spread of COVID-19 in the border town of Dandong.
World
Germany: Frontex chief offers to resign over pushback claims
A German Interior Ministry spokesperson says the head of the European Union's border agency has offered to resign after allegations that Frontex was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants.
World
Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict
Germany summoned Turkey's ambassador in Berlin on Friday to protest a sentence of life in prison that a Turkish court handed to a prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist.