BERLIN — A judge in Germany has convicted a 56-year-old Frenchman of murder for killing his two young children by choking them and then filling their mouths with fast-hardening building foam.
German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the man, whose name wasn't released, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of release after the usual 15 years due to the nature of the crime.
He was also convicted of the attempted murder of his ex-wife. The man blamed her for taking their 2- and 5-year-old away from him.
During his trial, the man admitted the allegations but told the Dresden state court he had no memory of committing the crimes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over; dampens hopes
As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, a top health expert is warning that the world is still smack in the middle of the pandemic, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound and renewed international travel.
World
Germany: Father convicted of murdering 2 young children
A judge in Germany has convicted a 56-year-old Frenchman of murder for killing his two young children by choking them and then filling their mouths with fast-hardening building foam.
World
Brazil police searches Rio de Janeiro governor's residence
Brazil's Federal Police raided the official residence of Rio de Janeiro Gov. Wilson Witzel on Tuesday to carry out searches, part of an investigation into the embezzlement of public resources in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
World
France to unveil rescue plan for struggling car industry
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil new measures Tuesday to rescue the country's car industry, which has been hammered by the virus lockdown and the resulting recession.
World
Afghan gov't to free 900 prisoners; Taliban may extend truce
The Afghan government announced it would free 900 prisoners on Tuesday, its single largest prisoner release since the U.S. and the Taliban signed a peace deal earlier this year that spells out an exchange of detainees between the warring sides.