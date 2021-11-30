BERLIN — German police are looking for witnesses after burglars broke through the wall of a toy store to steal dozens of Lego sets.
Police said Tuesday that the theft took place over the weekend in the western town of Lippstadt.
The burglars left about 100 empty cardboard boxes behind, German news agency dpa reported.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the burglars had taken the instruction books.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14
A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said.
World
Face masks again mandatory in England amid variant spread
New measures to combat the new omicron variant of coronavirus came into force in England Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport.
Business
German police smash cocaine ring accused of smuggling tons
German investigators said 14 suspects were arrested Tuesday in an investigation of a gang accused of bringing nearly five metric tons (5.5 U.S. tons) of cocaine from South America to Germany.
World
Germany: Burglars knock hole in wall to steal Lego bricks
German police are looking for witnesses after burglars broke through the wall of a toy store to steal dozens of Lego sets.
Business
Consumer prices jump 7.7% in Poland, faster than expected
Poland said Tuesday that consumer prices have risen 7.7% over the past year, evidence that inflation is accelerating even faster than had been expected in the largest central European economy in the European Union.