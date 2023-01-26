BERLIN — German authorities said Thursday that they have arrested a second person in connection with a high-profile espionage case that embarrassed Germany's foreign intelligence agency.
Federal prosecutors said Arthur E., whose surname wasn't released for privacy reasons, was detained at Munich airport last month after arriving from the United States.
Prosecutors said the suspect, a German citizen, is accused of treason for passing secrets obtained by Carsten L., an acquaintance working at Germany's BND spy agency, to Russian intelligence.
Arthur E. was not an employee of the BND, prosecutors said.
German authorities received support in their investigation from the FBI, they said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Sports
Rybakina tops Azarenka to make Australian Open women's final
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached her second final in the past three Grand Slam tournaments by beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the Australian Open on Thursday.
World
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank raid
Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in years in the territory.
Business
Yellen discusses energy transition in South Africa
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is discussing South Africa's transition from its heavy reliance on coal to greener energy sources during talks with the country's finance minister Thursday.
World
Heavy snow hits Seoul, traffic resumes on Japan highway
Cars slowed and stopped on icy roads and bundled-up commuters gingerly navigated snow-covered sidewalks as a snowstorm swept through the South Korean capital of Seoul and nearby regions on Thursday, extending a frigid cold spell that has the country in its grip.
Business
Cash-strapped Pakistan's rupee plunges amid talks with IMF
Cash-strapped Pakistan's currency plunged Thursday against the dollar after the government indicated it was ready to comply with tough conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of its bailout package.