BERLIN — Is anyone missing an ostrich?
An animal shelter says it is looking for the owner of an ostrich chick that was found in the German town of Krefeld late Friday.
German news agency dpa reported Saturday that passers-by called the fire service after catching the 1.4-meter (4-foot-6) -tall bird in a town park.
A vet found the 4-to-5-month-old chick to be in good health, dpa reported.
Krefeld Zoo said the bird wasn't one of theirs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Merkel calls migrant push at EU's border 'unacceptable'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus.
World
Peru: Abimael Guzmán, head of Shining Path insurgency, dies
Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency in Peru who was captured in 1992, died on Saturday in a military hospital after an illness, the Peruvian government said.
Sports
UK fans can watch Raducanu match for free after Amazon deal
Teen sensation Emma Raducanu's appearance in the U.S. Open tennis final will be carried live on free-to-air TV in Britain after Amazon Prime agreed to share its rights to the event amid calls for the historic moment to be made available to everyone.
World
China pledges 3 million COVID vaccine shots to Vietnam
China plans to donate 3 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday as he wrapped up a visit to Hanoi.
World
Japan, Vietnam sign defense transfer deal amid China worries
Japan can now give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China's growing military influence.