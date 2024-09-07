World

German rail system reports major disruptions due to a technical fault

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 7, 2024 at 2:12PM

FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany's national rail company reported ''massive'' disruptions over parts of the country on Saturday, blaming a ''technical disturbance" that was forcing many trains to wait at stations until the problem is cleared up.

An announcement on the Deutsche Bahn website said that ''we are working on a fix at high speed.''

Long-distance and local trains were completely halted in the area around Frankfurt in the southwest, Germany's ARD public television reported, saying that the fault was with a satellite radio communications system.

The outage included trains running from Frankfurt's airport and main train station to other parts of the country, both key transport links.

