FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany's national rail company reported ''massive'' disruptions over parts of the country on Saturday, blaming a ''technical disturbance" that was forcing many trains to wait at stations until the problem is cleared up.
German rail system reports major disruptions due to a technical fault
Germany's national rail company reported ''massive'' disruptions over parts of the country on Saturday, blaming a ''technical disturbance" that was forcing many trains to wait at stations until the problem is cleared up.
By The Associated Press
An announcement on the Deutsche Bahn website said that ''we are working on a fix at high speed.''
Long-distance and local trains were completely halted in the area around Frankfurt in the southwest, Germany's ARD public television reported, saying that the fault was with a satellite radio communications system.
The outage included trains running from Frankfurt's airport and main train station to other parts of the country, both key transport links.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Polls closed in Algeria on Saturday, where voters were deciding whether to grant army-backed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune another term — five years after pro-democracy protests prompted the military to oust the previous president after two decades in power.