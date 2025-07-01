BERLIN — German prosecutors say man accused of gathering information on Jews in Berlin for Iran arrested in Denmark.
German prosecutors say man accused of gathering information on Jews in Berlin for Iran arrested in Denmark
German prosecutors say man accused of gathering information on Jews in Berlin for Iran arrested in Denmark.
The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 9:46AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
3 leaders at UK hospital where nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering babies arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
3 leaders at UK hospital where nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering babies arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.