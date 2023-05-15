BERLIN — German authorities have filed charges against four alleged members of a far-right group that aimed to kill left-wing extremists, following an investigation targeting several organizations, prosecutors announced Monday

The four men, identified only as Leon R., Maximilian A., Eric K. and Bastian A., in line with local privacy rules, were charged with crimes including serious bodily harm, resisting and attacking police officers, disturbing the peace and violating Germany's weapons law.

The men were detained in central Germany in April and federal prosecutors filed the charges earlier this month.

Prosecutors said the four were leading members of a far-right combat sports group, ''Knockout 51,'' which held training sessions at the local headquarters of a small far-right party in the eastern city of Eisenach and aimed to indoctrinate young men and train them in street fighting.

The group, which had about 10 active members and had links to far-right players in other parts of Germany, tried to set up a ''Nazi neighborhood'' in Eisenach and its members injured several people, prosecutors said.

They also allegedly traveled to protests against coronavirus restrictions at which there were clashes with police and counterprotesters, and sought out fights with left-wing activists in the hopes of seriously injuring or killing them.

''Since at least April 2021, the aim of the association has been to kill people from the left-wing extremist scene,'' prosecutors said in a statement.