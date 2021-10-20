BERLIN — Authorities in Germany say police have searched 14 premises across the country in connection with a suspected far-right extremist group whose members had discussed preparing for an armed revolt.
Berlin police said officers searched premises in the capital and three other states Wednesday linked to 15 suspects belonging to a group that called itself "Berserker Clan."
Police said they seized firearms, ammunition and other weapons, as well as electronic storage device, drugs and doping substances.
The suspects are accused of forming or being members in a criminal organization. There was no immediate word about arrests.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union's top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin for his actions against his biggest domestic foe.
World
Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Efforts to win the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group and a local driver stretched into a fourth day Wednesday, with a violent gang demanding $1 million ransom per person.
World
EU equality official slams extreme-right violence in Italy
The European Union's equality commissioner on Wednesday called for a united, swift response to rising extreme-right violence in Europe following the recent storming of union offices in Rome by neo-fascist sympathizers.
World
Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government
Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring nations, a round of diplomacy that underlined Moscow's clout in Central Asia.
World
Bomb hits security vehicle in northwest Pakistan, killing 4
A roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying security forces in a former stronghold of local militants in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing four, police said.