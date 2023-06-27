BERLIN — German police and prosecutors are searching Catholic Church properties in connection with a probe of the archbishop of Cologne over perjury allegations, authorities said Tuesday.

Investigators also searched the premises of an IT company that provides email services to the archdiocese headed by Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki.

The archbishop is under investigation on suspicion of having falsely testified to court about when he became aware of reports of clergy sexual abuse in the archdiocese.

Woelki has denied the allegations, which have fueled anger among Catholics toward the church.