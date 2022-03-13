BERLIN — Police in Germany said Sunday that three people have fallen to their deaths while attempting to descend a mountain in Bavaria.

State police said the hikers died Saturday at the Maiwand, a mountain southeast of Munich near the border with Austria.

Police said those killed were a couple, ages 35 and 44, and a 35-year-old man, all from Bavaria.

A woman, who was on an Alpine hike with the victims, witnessed their fall and was able to call emergency services.