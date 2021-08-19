BERLIN — A 51-year-old man has gone on trial in Germany over a deadly vehicle rampage in the western city of Trier last year.
The defendant, a local resident identified only as Bernd W. due to German privacy laws, is indicted on five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder for intentionally driving at pedestrians in a busy shopping area at the heart of the city.
Those killed were a 45-year-old father and his 9-week-old child, and three women aged 25, 52 and 73.
Investigators said the man had drunk alcohol before the attack.
The trial before the Trier regional court is expected to continue into next year.
