BERLIN — Police say a jeweler in the northern German city of Celle has shot dead two men suspected of trying to rob his business.
German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that one suspected robber was killed at the scene, while the second died later in hospital.
Celle police have appealed for witnesses to the incident Monday afternoon to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from any tourists who might have been taking photos in Celle's picturesque old town at the time.
The owner and his wife, both in their early 70s, were the only people in the jewelry store at the time of the alleged robbery.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
U.N.: Boat capsizes near Libya; 24 migrants presumed dead
The U.N. migration agency said Tuesday that a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, leaving at least two dozen people drowned or missing and presumed dead, the latest shipwreck off the North African country.
World
Zimbabwe government abuses critics, allege rights groups
Godfrey Kurauone, a Zimbabwean opposition official, sang a protest song at the funeral of a party member in July. For that, and other political charges, he spent 42 days in jail before the prosecution dropped one charge, and acquitted him of another charge of blocking traffic.
World
UK unemployment edges up in July but much worse expected
Unemployment in the U.K. edged up in July even though large sections of the British economy reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, a clear signal that the jobless rate is set to spike sharply higher when a government salary-support scheme comes to an end in the autumn.
World
US issues sweeping new travel warning for China, Hong Kong
The U.S. on Tuesday issued a sweeping new advisory warning against travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, citing the risk of "arbitrary detention" and "arbitrary enforcement of local laws."
World
German jeweler shoots dead 2 suspected robbers
Police say a jeweler in the northern German city of Celle has shot dead two men suspected of trying to rob his business.