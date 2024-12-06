German island festival passes peacefully after criticism over practice of men hitting women

The island's mayor, Jürgen Akkermann, said that the violence had developed from ''a tradition of a kind of chastisement'' of people who approach the ''Klaasohms'' — men dressed up in masks, sheepskin and feathers — without permission. He said that, following earlier incidents, a rethinking had already started over the past decade, but the matter hadn't been pursued emphatically enough until now, German news agency dpa reported.