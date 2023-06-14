BERLIN — Germany is unveiling its first comprehensive national security strategy Wednesday in Berlin as part of an effort to address what it views as growing military, economic and social threats to the country.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and four of his top ministers are due to present the new strategy, which has been months in the making. It is seen as a centerpiece of his three-party governing coalition.
Russia's attack on Ukraine has heightened anxiety in Germany about the preparedness of its own armed forces, prompting Scholz to announce a ''turning point'' on military spending.
Resilience against cyberattacks and the dangers posed by climate change will also be part of the new security strategy.
