BERLIN — Germany's Federal Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered the 2021 national election to be partially repeated in the German capital because of severe glitches at many polling stations.

The court ruled that the election must be repeated in 455 of 2,256 constituencies in the state of Berlin, which is one of three German cities that is also a state.

A state election that was held the same day was completely rerun in February. The ruling is not expected to change the current national government's majority.

Berliners have long been frustrated by the German capital's notoriously dysfunctional ways, which have been defying clichés of German efficiency for years and have made the city the laughing stock of the rest of the country.

Berlin held four votes on Sept. 26, 2021: the state election, a vote for the city's 12 district assemblies, the German national election and a local referendum.

The Berlin Marathon, also held the same day, added to logistical difficulties. Long lines had formed outside many polling stations as voters struggled with extra ballot papers.

Some polling stations ran out of ballot papers during the day and others received ones for the wrong district, leading to a large number of invalidated ballots.

Another issue was that exit polls were made public even though some voters who were waiting in line at the close of the polling stations at 6 p.m. were allowed to cast their ballots.