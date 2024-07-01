BERLIN — A high-profile politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been convicted for the second time of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event.
Björn Höcke, who plans to run for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia in a September election, was fined Monday for using the banned Nazi slogan ''Everything for Germany.''
The Halle Regional Court sentenced the 52-year-old to a fine of 130 daily rates of 130 euros each.
He was already fined 13,000 euros ($13,900) in May for using symbols of an unconstitutional organization, a verdict that his lawyers are appealing.
