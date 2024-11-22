German auto supplier Bosch to cut 5,500 jobs in further sign of carmakers' woes

The news comes two days after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to drop 4,000 jobs in Europe, and with Volkswagen employees threatening work stoppages over what they say management has told them are plans to close as many as three factories in Germany. Revenue at Stellantis, created through the 2021 merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, tumbled 27% in its most recent quarter that ended this fall.