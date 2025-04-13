Gerardo Valenzuela, Roman Celantano lead red-hot Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over reeling DC United

WASHINGTON — Gerardo Valenzuela scored in the first half of his first start of the season and Roman Celentano made it stand up for FC Cincinnati in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.
It was the third straight victory for Cincinnati (5-2-1) and the fourth loss in a row for DC United (1-4-3).
Cincinnati scored the lone goal in the 29th minute when Valenzuela scored unassisted in his first start this season. It was the second career goal for the 20-year-old midfielder after making 11 starts in 30 appearances as a rookie last season. It was the earliest goal scored by Cincinnati this season and the first time it led at halftime.
Celantano totaled two saves — both in the first half — for Cincinnati in posting his fourth clean sheet of the season.
Luis Barraza saved four shots — all in the first half — in his first start for DC United after making 40 career starts for New York City FC from 2021-24.
DC United has played with a lead for just three minutes in its last five matches.
Cincinnati began the day in a three-way tie for third place in the Eastern Conference with Charlotte FC and the Philadelphia Union.
Cininnati is 32-8 in one-goal matches under Pat Noonan since 2023. No other club has won even 20. Cincinnati has won three straight matches six times since joining the league in 2019.