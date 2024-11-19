FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gerardo ''Tata'' Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino stepping down as coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, AP source says
Gerardo ''Tata'' Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.
By TIM REYNOLDS
Martino — who was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Lionel Messi debuted for the club — made the decision for personal reasons, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was not revealed publicly.
There are tentative plans for a Friday news conference with Martino and team officials. Inter Miami was eliminated in the first round of this year's MLS Cup playoffs, and won't gather for training camp to start the 2025 season until January.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
about the writer
TIM REYNOLDSThe Associated Press
Former Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love, a three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in the NBA, died Monday. He was 81.