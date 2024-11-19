Sports

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino stepping down as coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, AP source says

Gerardo ''Tata'' Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

By TIM REYNOLDS

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 8:25PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gerardo ''Tata'' Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

Martino — who was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Lionel Messi debuted for the club — made the decision for personal reasons, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was not revealed publicly.

There are tentative plans for a Friday news conference with Martino and team officials. Inter Miami was eliminated in the first round of this year's MLS Cup playoffs, and won't gather for training camp to start the 2025 season until January.

