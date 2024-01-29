TBILISI, Georgia — The prime minister of the country of Georgia resigned on Monday and said he had accepted an offer to become chairman of the Georgian Dream ruling party ahead of national elections in the autumn.

''We will elect a new parliament in the fall, and Georgian Dream should prepare to win elections decisively to continue the way forward in achieving other goals,'' Irakli Garibashvili said in announcing he was leaving the post.

The announcement came just a month after controversial billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded Georgian Dream, returned as the party's so-called honorary chairman.

The businessman, who amassed a fortune in Russia, served as Georgia's prime minister from 2012 to 2013. Georgian Dream has refused to sanction Russia or arm Ukraine. Last year, Georgian Dream withdrew a foreign agent registration bill, similar to one in Russia, after massive street protests.

Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of the opposition United National Movement, said Garibashvili's stepping down ''concerns Bidzina Ivanishvili and his political manipulations. We must remember that today's government does not serve people, they are motivated to make Bidzina Ivanishvili richer and enrich themselves.''

Garibashvili was prime minister in 2013-15 and was appointed to the post again in 2021.

During his second term, former President Mikheil Saakashvili was imprisoned after returning to the country following a conviction in absentia of abusing power. Garibashvili also supported an unsuccessful initiative to impeach current President Salome Zourabichvili.