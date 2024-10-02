Georgia's president refuses to sign an anti-LGBTQ bill and returns it to parliament

The measure requires media and nongovernmental organizations to register as ''pursuing the interests of a foreign power'' if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. It ignited weeks of protests and was widely criticized as threatening democratic freedoms. Those opposing the law compared it to similar legislation in Russia, where it is routinely used to suppress dissent, and accused the ruling party of acting in concert with Moscow, jeopardizing Georgia's chances of joining the European Union.