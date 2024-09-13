Georgia's lieutenant governor won't be charged in 2020 election interference case

That left it up to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council, a nonpartisan state agency that supports district attorneys, to appoint a prosecutor to decide whether Jones should be charged. After Willis obtained an indictment against Trump and 18 others in August 2023, Skandalakis, the group's head, said he would begin looking for an appropriate prosecutor to determine whether Jones should also face charges. In April, Skandalakis announced that he would take on the task himself.