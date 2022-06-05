KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chandler Simpson had five hits and scored four runs, Josiah Siegel threw 6 1/3 innings of one-run relief and Georgia Tech rolled to a 16-5 win over Campbell on Sunday in a loser-out game of the Knoxville Regional.

The Yellow Jackets (36-23) banged out 19 hits to eliminate the Camels (41-19), who had won the matchup in the regional opener. The win was the 1,348th for Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall, the most among active NCAA coaches.

Georgia Tech faces Tennessee, the overall No. 1 seed, for a spot in the super regional.

Simpson also had two of Tech's seven stolen bases. Kevin Parada was 3-for-6 with three runs batted in, Andrew Jenkins also plated three runs without a hit and Tim Borden III scored four times in three official at-bats.

Borden's home run leading off the second kick-started a five-run rally and Georgia Tech pulled away.

Siegel (2-0) allowed three hits, including back-to-back two-out doubles in the ninth for Campbell's last run.

Jonathan Beymer (3-2) gave up 10 runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings for the loss.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25