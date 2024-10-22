Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules

The three-person Republican majority on the State Election Board, which was praised by former President Donald Trump during a rally in Atlanta in August, voted to adopt multiple rules in August and September over the objections of the board's lone Democrat and the nonpartisan chair. The controversial new rules met resistance from the start, not least from local election officials who worried about changes so close to the general election. But Tuesday's order may mark the end of the legal fight over election rules in this critical battleground state — at least until after the election.