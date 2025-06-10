Georgia Supreme Court overturns some election rules, curbing State Election Board's power

ATLANTA — Georgia's highest court on Tuesday overturned four rules passed by the State Election Board just before last year's general election, ruling the board overstepped its authority and intruded on lawmaking power reserved for legislators under the state constitution.
The state Supreme Court's unanimous decision limits the future rulemaking ability of the State Election Board and other executive branch agencies of Georgia's government.
The board passed a slate of new rules in August and September that mostly had to do with processes after ballots are cast, spawning a flurry of lawsuits.
President Donald Trump narrowly lost the state in 2020 and alleged without evidence that election fraud had cost him victory. Three Trump-endorsed Republicans hold the majority on the five-person State Election Board.
The new rules brought an outcry that the board's majority was trying to improperly use its power to help Trump. The board members claimed the changes were needed to improve the accuracy of results.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox ruled in October that seven of the rules were ''illegal, unconstitutional and void,'' but the board appealed.
Trump beat Democratic former Vice President Kamala Harris in November to win Georgia.
In its decision, the state Supreme Court invalidated the requirements that ballots be hand-counted after the close of polls, that someone delivering an absentee ballot in person provide a signature and photo ID, that county election board members be allowed to conduct a ''reasonable inquiry'' before certifying results and that county election board members be granted broad access to election-related documents.