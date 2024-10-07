Georgia Supreme Court restores near-ban on abortions while state appeals

Georgia's law, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, was one of a wave of restrictive abortion measures that took effect in Republican-controlled states after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and ended a national right to abortion. It prohibited most abortions once a ''detectable human heartbeat'' was present. At around six weeks into a pregnancy, cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in an embryo's cells that will eventually become the heart.