Wires

Georgia Supreme Court halts ruling striking down state's near-ban on abortions as the state appeals

Georgia Supreme Court halts ruling striking down state's near-ban on abortions as the state appeals.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 7, 2024 at 5:13PM

ATLANTA — Georgia Supreme Court halts ruling striking down state's near-ban on abortions as the state appeals.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Nevada federal prosecutors quietly dismiss former actor Nathan Chasing Horse's long-dormant sex abuse case

Nevada federal prosecutors quietly dismiss former actor Nathan Chasing Horse's long-dormant sex abuse case.

Wires

Cissy Houston, Grammy winner and mother of Whitney Houston, dies at 91

Wires

Judge gives preliminary approval to $2.78 billion settlement designed to pay college athletes