Georgia State Election Board and Atlanta's Fulton County spar over election monitor plan

An Aug. 19 legal opinion written by state Attorney General Chris Carr and obtained by The Associated Press says final decisions of the State Election Board are ''preclusive" and that ''re-litigation of all claims which have already been adjudicated, or which could have been adjudicated, is therefore prohibited.'' Fulton County attorneys assert that the approval of the motion at the May meeting and resulting reprimand meant the case is closed and can't be reopened, and that ''argument is likely correct,'' Carr wrote.