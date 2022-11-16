ATLANTA — Dwon Odom had 21 points in Georgia State's 85-83 overtime win against Mercer on Tuesday night.
Odom added five rebounds for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Johnson scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Brenden Tucker was 4 of 13 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
Luis Hurtado finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (1-2). Jah Quinones added 14 points, four assists and two steals and Kamar Robertson had 11 points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
Michigan State found a way to finish.
Sports
Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 2-1 win over Wild
Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.
Sports
Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4
Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Penn beats Drexel 64-59
Jordan Dingle scored 21 points, Clark Slajchert added 16 and Pennsylvania beat Drexel 64-59 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Horvat leads Canucks in 5-4 win over Sabres
Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.