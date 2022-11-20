Tap the bookmark to save this article.

HOUSTON — Carlos Curry scored 16 points as Georgia Southern beat Western Michigan 63-57 on Sunday.

Curry also contributed eight rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Andrei Savrasov scored 10 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Tyren Moore recorded eight points and was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Titus Wright added eight points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan. In addition, Tafari Simms had six points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Georgia Southern hosts Oglethorpe while Western Michigan hosts Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.