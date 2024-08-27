Georgia Senate Republicans push to further restrict trans women in sports

''We're here to protect female athletes and that's what we should be doing as legislators," Jones told the committee Tuesday. "And I know that's what we're going to be able to do at the high school level, because we're going to take those reins away from a private organization, from the Georgia High School Association, because as elected officials, that should be our duty. And we're going to protect female sports at our state-run universities and public universities that we fund here in the state of Georgia.''