WINDER, Ga. — Georgia school shooting suspect's father arrested on charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.
Georgia school shooting suspect's father arrested on charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter
Georgia school shooting suspect's father arrested on charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 5, 2024 at 11:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say.