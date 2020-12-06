KENNESAW, Ga. —
Kennesaw State University says normal operations can resume at its campuses Sunday, about an hour after the school outside of Atlanta told students on one of its campuses to hunker down because of an "armed intruder."
The university said via Twitter that a "suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus."
The school said earlier that a suspect was seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m. The campus is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
