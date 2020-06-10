The 16 statewide primary elections held during the pandemic reached a glaring nadir Tuesday as Georgia saw a full-scale meltdown of new voting systems compounded by the state’s rapid expansion of voting by mail.

But around the country, elections that have been held over the past two months reveal a wildly mixed picture, dominated by different states’ experiences with a huge increase in voting by mail.

Overall, turnout in the 15 states and Washington, D.C., which rapidly expanded voting by mail over the past few months, remained high, sometimes at near-record levels, even as the Democratic presidential primary was all but wrapped.

The good news was millions were able to vote safely, without risking their health. The bad news was a host of infrastructure and logistical issues that could have cost thousands their opportunity to vote: ballots lost in the mail; some printed on the wrong paper, with the wrong date or the wrong language; others arriving weeks after they were requested or never arriving at all.

But the most definitive lesson for November may be what many have already begun to accept — that there’s an enormous chance many states, including key battlegrounds, will not finish counting on election night. The implications are worrisome in a bitterly divided nation facing what many consider the most consequential election in memory with the loudest voice belonging to an incumbent president who is prone to promoting falsehoods about the electoral system.

More than 48 hours after polls closed June 2, the biggest county in Indiana was still counting ballots.

Four days after its election, also June 2, Philadelphia was still counting ballots. “That’s just the way it is,” said Nick Custodio, deputy commissioner of elections in Philadelphia.

In swing states like Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia as well as less competitive states like Maryland and Indiana, the massive expansion of voting by mail left many counties still counting well beyond the normal election-night deadlines.

David J. Becker, director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said that every state would significantly expand voting by mail and that people would have to adjust their expectations on when to expect results on what’s likely to be the biggest vote total ever recorded.

“It’s much more important to get the count right than to get it fast,” Becker said.

Absent from any reported issues in the states, however, was the chief concern of President Donald Trump, who has been casting false aspersions about voting by mail and raising unfounded conspiracy theories. There were no reports or indications of widespread fraud in any of the primary elections.

Georgia was in some way an outlier, its voting largely upended by problems with new voting machinery. But the vast expansion of voting by mail and absentee-ballot voting was not enough to offset the drastic reduction in polling locations in many states.

In Wisconsin, election officials are working to improve the transparency of the vote-by-mail process and help voters track the status of their ballot. During the April 7 election, a flurry of late court challenges, including a last-minute ruling by the Supreme Court, most likely disenfranchised many voters in the state. Some mail-in ballots were found undelivered in crates at a Postal Service depot.

Now, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is working to add bar codes as a tracking tool for future absentee ballots that will allow internal tracking information to be shared with the mailer and recipient.

With the presidential election less than 150 days away and coronavirus cases still increasing, the warning signs for November were ominous.

“I can’t fathom given all that’s going on in America right now that anybody would have the gall to stall out and not fix this,” said the Rev. Kobi Little, president of the NAACP chapter in Baltimore. “America can’t say ‘we’re the champions of democracy,’ and then not deliver democracy.”