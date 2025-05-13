Georgia Republicans look to rally behind a challenger to Sen. Jon Ossoff

ATLANTA — When Georgia's governor and a lightning-rod congresswoman decided last week to not run for the U.S. Senate, it seemed like the waiting game was over among Republicans seeking to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who represents a district on the Georgia coast, had become the first major Republican candidate to declare when he announced on Thursday. Then, state Insurance Commissioner John King did the same on Monday.
''I expect a competitive primary — Senate seats don't come along that often,'' said Eric Tanenblatt, a top national GOP fundraiser and Kemp ally who has backed Trump's rivals in presidential primaries.
But after the exits of Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, there's a new waiting game going on. Hopefuls are looking to President Donald Trump and Kemp for support. The governor told reporters last week that he'd like to unite with Trump behind a preferred candidate, which could head off an expensive and tumultuous primary that could weaken a nominee.
''I had a good conversation with President Trump about my decision. And I'm going to continue talking to him about the races in Georgia,'' Kemp said in Forsyth, Georgia. ''I think if it's possible, it would be great if we can line up on things. That's hard to do sometimes in primaries.''
Kemp and Trump met Sunday in Washington, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, and some possible contenders are waiting to see how things play out. Republican congressman Mike Collins said on the day that Kemp stepped aside that he wanted to hear from Trump.
''I will speak to President Trump and his team and do whatever is necessary to ensure he has another vote in the Senate for the America First agenda,'' Collins said on the day Kemp stepped aside.
Five other GOP officeholders have acknowledged interest in the race, including two other Republicans in Congress, Rick Allen and Rich McCormick. Also mulling it over are Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, state Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and state Sen. Greg Dolezal.