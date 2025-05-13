Georgia Republicans look to rally behind a challenger to Sen. Jon Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, Trump's White House political adviser during Trump's first term, is in his first term in Congress. Jack has vaulted onto a leadership track in the House, becoming deputy chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the GOP House campaign arm. Having also served as an aide to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Jack was elected as the freshman representative to the House GOP Steering Committee. Jack has shown no public interest in the Senate seat but may be closer to Trump than any Georgia Republican.