Wires

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he won't run for US Senate seat in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he won't run for US Senate seat in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 6:56PM

ATLANTA — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he won't run for US Senate seat in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Ann Telnaes, who quit The Washington Post in protest, wins the 2025 Pulitzer for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Ann Telnaes, who quit The Washington Post in protest, wins the 2025 Pulitzer for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary.

Wires

Army pauses flights near Washington airport after 2 commercial planes had to abort landings last week, officials say

Wires

Washington Post staff wins 2025 Pulitzer for Breaking News for coverage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump