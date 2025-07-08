Georgia Republican Burt Jones finally enters the 2026 governor's race

His family money could help finance his campaign, as could $14 million that Jones said he has raised for his leadership committee as lieutenant governor. That unusual fundraising vehicle allows Jones to raise unlimited campaign contributions, even while legislators are meeting. Most other officials, including Carr, can only raise limited amounts and can't cash checks during legislative sessions. Carr's campaign has already signaled it will renew court challenges to leadership committees if Jones tries to spend that cash on the governor's race.