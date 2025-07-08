Georgia Republican Burt Jones finally enters the 2026 governor's race

ATLANTA — Georgia Republican Burt Jones made his long-telegraphed entry into the 2026 governor's race on Tuesday, touting his ties with President Donald Trump and pledging to eliminate Georgia's state income tax in a campaign video.
"I don't back down from tough fights — I step up to deliver results — and that's exactly what I'll continue doing as governor,'' Jones said in a statement.
He joins Attorney General Chris Carr among the top GOP candidates in the race to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp, who can't run again because of term limits. Other Republican candidates who could enter the race include Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Republicans are trying to hold onto a governor's chair that they have won in every election since 2002, even as Georgia has elected two Democratic U.S. senators and has become among the nation's most competitive states at the presidential level. Democrats seeking to end that dominance include former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves and state Rep. Derrick Jackson.
Jones was among the first Republicans in Georgia to endorse Trump before the 2016 election. He was one of 16 state Republicans who signed certificates stating that Trump had won Georgia and declaring themselves the state's ''duly elected and qualified'' electors even though Democrat Joe Biden had been declared the state's winner. Jones also pushed for a special session in Georgia aimed at overturning Biden's narrow win in the state. Prosecutors considered filing criminal charges against Jones, but rejected the move, concluding Jones did not act with criminal intent.
Jones touted that peril as proof that he is an authentic supporter of Trump in a speech at the state Republican convention last month in Dalton.
''I've been the Trump guy since 2015, not '16," Jones said. "I've taken all the battle scars and everything else. I know who ran and hid during 2020 and everything else. The circle is small.''
Carr and Raffensperger both have taken fire from Trump over their refusal to back moves to overturn the 2020 election. However, if Greene enters the race, it could scramble the race for Trump's core voters in the primary.