Corey Heim won the Menards 250 on Saturday night at Elko Speedway. It was his fourth victory in nine races in the ARCA Menards Series and widened his lead in the season standings.

Heim, of Marietta, Ga., who turned 19 Monday, started in fourth place but by the 51st lap had moved to the front. He held off Jesse Love at the finish after a restart.

Gracie Trotter was third. Ty Gibbs, who has five series wins, was fourth.

Etc.

• Former Gopher Obsa Ali won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the Night at the Track Meet on Friday night in New York City. Ali, the 2018 NCAA champion in that event, had a time of 8 minutes, 20.94 seconds — a personal best which qualified him for the IAAF World Championships in July of 2022 in Eugene, Ore.

• Merissa Edwards, St. Scholastica's assistant athletic director for compliance and business over the past four years, was named interim athletic director for the 2021-22 school year. She will oversee the Duluth college's transition into the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this fall.

• The Saints' game at Iowa was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader Sunday.