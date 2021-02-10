ATLANTA — Georgia prosecutor opens criminal investigation after Trump call to state election official asking him to find votes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Husband of medical assistant killed in Buffalo attack struggles to explain loss to their children
More from Star Tribune
Local Husband of medical assistant killed in Buffalo attack struggles to explain loss to their children
More from Star Tribune
Local Husband of medical assistant killed in Buffalo attack struggles to explain loss to their children
More from Star Tribune
Local Husband of medical assistant killed in Buffalo attack struggles to explain loss to their children
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune